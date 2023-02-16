DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since 1994, Parity Inc. has recognized nearly 300 African American male leaders in the community. On Thursday, Feb. 16, ten more men will be honored.

This year’s Top 10 African American Male Luncheon will be held on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sinclair Community College in the Ponitz Conference Center.

The 2023 honorees include:

– Dr. Eric J Charlton

– Mr. Eddie M. Davis, Jr.

– Mr. LaVar A. Glover

– Mr. Jonathan E. Heard, Sr.

– Mr. Malcom A. Keith, Sr.

– Mr. Mark C. Lyle

– Mr. Mike A. Newsom

– Dr. Travis L. Perry

– Dr. Elfred A. Pinkard

– Dr. Donald W. White, Jr.

These men are being honored for their “outstanding professional credentials and a legacy of service in the community,” said the release.

Click here to learn more about the honorees and the luncheon.