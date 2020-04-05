Parishioners participate in Palm Sunday tradition with social distancing guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Passing out palm fronds on Palm Sunday is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. But in these unprecedented times of a pandemic, a local church is finding a new way to help their congregation celebrate and recognize the Holy Week.

“Palm sunday is an important day. People receive their palms and they cherish them all year long,” explained Brian Huntley, Parish Council President for Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church.

Queen of Martyrs invited anyone who wanted to continue the tradition of collecting palm fronds to drive to the church and receive a palm from a distance.

“They can’t be here physically to come in and receive mass today [or] receive the Eucharist and have the whole mass, but as one small gesture we can be here and do that but we’re going to do it safely,” said Huntley.

The drive-up palm service offered an opportunity for those in the community to also receive a warm smile and some kind words from church leaders

“It’s something that we thought our very close knit community needed to bring us together,” said Huntley.

According to Huntley, the parish has been sticking close together since even before the pandemic, The community and parishoners came together to support the church and help it rebuild in the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“If that doesn’t tell you what family is, I don’t know what does,” said Huntley. “Right now [faith is] all we have except for each other of course and as always God is always there for all of us at all times.”

