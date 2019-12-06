Parents, students cheer on Trotwood football team ahead of state title game

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents and students gathered for a special celebration at Trotwood-Madison High School ahead of their football team’s trip to Canton for the state championship game.

This year’s playoff run carries a special meaning after the Memorial Day tornadoes affected hundreds of people in Trotwood.

Before the team left for Canton Thursday afternoon, parents and students lined the hallways of the high school to cheer them on.

“We are all excited because this team right here, these boys, they’ve been playing with each other since they was eight years old,” said Tasha Wesson, a grandmother of one of the players.

“These boys came together as community, helping, volunteering, and they still was able to go get to the playoffs and go to the state championship,” said Kelley Huguely, whose twin sons play for the team.

Trotwood won the Division III championship two years ago, so if the team wins this time around, it would be their second state title in three years.

“I just know that our guys are going to go out and they’re going to prepare this week and they’re going to put [in] everything that they have,” said Jeff Graham, head coach.

Parents who spoke with 2 NEWS said they believe the team’s journey reflects the spirit of this community.

“Just knowing that we can overcome anything,” Huguely said. “Just knowing the catastrophe, with the tornadoes. It just seemed like something that we never thought could happen in our community. But knowing that we conquered that, we overcame that.”

“At a time of tragedy and crisis that we’re able to come back and come together as a community and show them what these boys really made of,” Wesson said.

Trotwood will face off against Mansfield Senior Friday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

