Parents frustrated over DPS’ decision to close Friday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday morning’s winter blast forced several schools across the Miami Valley to close, including Dayton Public Schools. The district announced the closure just after 7 a.m., but the decision came after some students were already at school and others had been picked up by buses.

Officials said all students picked up by buses would be taken back to their stops, or parents could pick up students at the school.

Frustrated parents took to social media to criticize the decision and late notice.

2 NEWS has reached out to the district for comment but we have yet to hear back.