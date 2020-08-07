Parents concerned about Centerville City Schools back to school plans

CENTREVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools is moving to virtual learning for at least the first quarter of the school year due to health and safety concerns for students and staff during the ongoing pandemic.

When school officials announced plans to operate in a remote learning environment for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, some parents said they felt frustrated.

“Cutting off in-person learning is a real devastating thing,” said Pam Rigling, a Centerville parent.

“My kids want to be in school and they want to go back to school and they want to be around their friends,” said parent Heather Schultz. “They’ve not been transparent at all and I think they at least need to give us some information about what their plan is to return to the classroom.”

“We have great concerns about the impact to working families. The impact to mental health and the isolation from peers and from cooperating in a classroom environment,” Rigling said.

The women said feedback from the school has been limited and they’d like to be included in the decision-making process.

“We could have all created our own plastic walls like all restaurants have done. They have found a way to fight this and we’re just not fighting it. We’re giving up,” said Frederique Deopker.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, a patient safety officer for Kettering Health Network said while there are benefits to in-school instruction parents must be mindful of the risks.

“There’s no question schools are at a very high setting at least for transmitting the virus and that can lead to transmission in the community,” he said.

He said if in-person learning is the best option, masks will be key. Making sure children know to keep their masks on at all times including on the way home. Parents should also consider safety practices being followed by the school before sending their child back to the classroom.

2 NEWS reached out to Centerville Schools for comment about the concerns but have not heard back.