Parents can request free Easter bag for kids in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents can request a free Easter bag for their kids from the city of Dayton.

The bunny bags are for kids between the ages of 3 and 10. You have to reserve a bag by 8 p.m. Monday, March 29.

You can order a bag by calling or visiting the Lohrey Recreation Center or the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

Pick up at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center will be on March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bags can be picked up from the Lohrey Recreation Center on April 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.