Parent, school employees testify in trial of former Springboro teacher

Former Springboro PE teacher John Austin Hopkins in Warren County Common Pleas Court during his trial on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A parent of a Springboro elementary student said it was heartbreaking the first time he saw the video of his daughter allegedly being assaulted by former Physical Education teacher John Austin Hopkins.

Hopkins is currently on trial in the Warren County Common Pleas Court on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition. He allegedly assaulted 28 girls in his physical education class while teaching at Clearcreek Elementary School.

The first witness made the initial call that started the investigation into Hopkins. His daughter had told him she was excited because it was her turn to sit on Hopkins lap in class. After becoming concerned he called the principal at the school, Carrie Corder.

“To hear (his daughter) say what happened … because the gravity of what happened was just worse than I could imagine happening to her at a school,” he said.

Later the witness said he watched surveillance video of Hopkins with his daughter during the indictment.

“It was heartbreaking as a parent,” the witness said. “Especially in a school setting where you send your children to be safe during the day. Seeing that video and what happened, it was a parent’s worst nightmare.”

The witness’s daughter testified after her father. During cross-examination from defense attorney David Chicarelli, she said Hopkins didn’t put boys on his lap.

The defense said during opening statements on Monday that Hopkins was on video regularly holding boys on his lap and his behavior toward them was no different than toward girls.

Principal, interim-superintendent testify seeing Hopkins touching girls

Corder testified she asked Jones to view the recording of Hopkins. She told the court she wanted Jones to also look at the video and get her opinion. Jones, and two other staffers, stayed in Hopkins’ class while Corder waited for Carrie Hester, then the human resources director for the district.

Corder and Hester, now the interim superintendent, both testified that Hopkins held his hands in his hands and crouched over and said he “afraid of something like this happening.” Hester and Corder said they had not told Hopkins what he was being investigated for. After he was placed on leave, Hester drove to Hopkins house as he drove home to retrieve his school laptop. Hester said she was given money for a sixth-grade fundraiser. He also told Hester he only did “side hugs” with students in the gym class.

Hester testified that Hopkins appeared to be aroused in many of the videos. David Chicarelli argued on cross-examination that she couldn’t tell if he was aroused from the video and asked if she could tell if he had a cell phone in his pocket.

Springboro school employees ask not to testify

Court began with some Springboro school employees asking to be dismissed from testifying.

Judge Robert Peelers asked the bailiff when they were given subpoenas to appear. Peelers was told the school employees have given subpoenas two months ago. He said given the amount of time they had to file an objection to testifying, he was having them testify and answer all questions.