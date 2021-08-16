Paralympic gold winning Cedarville alum trains in Hawaii ahead of Tokyo Games

KONA, Hawaii (WDTN) — Grace Norman, a Cedarville alum that won a gold medal in the paralympic triathlon in Rio, is training in Hawaii ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Team USA Paratriathlon plans to spend 10 days training in the heat and humidity of Kona, Hawaii before heading to the Tokyo Paralympics which start August 24. While in Kona, the athletes on Team USA are staying at the official Ironman World Championship Host Hotel — which hosts triathletes every year for the acclaimed event.

Norman said the team is swimming in open waters and that it’s almost like swimming in an aquarium. The water is so clear and blue, she can see all sorts of things swimming below them.

The team is also taking bike rides near Kona’s famous lava pits and Norman said it gets very hot.

The Tokyo Games take place August 24 to September 5. For more information, click here.