VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Before the show in the sky is the show on the ground. The Air Show parade is the kick off to high-flying acts and steps off in downtown Vandalia Friday night.

The parade is in its 44th year, but it’s the first year in charge for Bill Clark, the President and CEO of the Vandalia Butler Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve participated in parades. I’ve watched a lot of parades. Never have put one on,” says Clark. “Butterflies are already building.”

The parade will start around 6:50 p.m. Friday with floats and participants lining up on James Bohanan Drive. The route will run west on National Road then north on North Dixie Drive and will end around Inverness Avenue.

Clark says around 7 p.m., Tora! Tora! Tora! will fly over the parade.

The grandstand will be located near the corner of National Road and Maple Street, close to Jim’s Donuts.

“This is where you’ll hear the announcements of what the float or the participants are all about. This is where they’ll do the presentations,” describes Clark.

With more than 60 parade participants, Clark says the Chamber of Commerce plays a big role in organization and planning.

“It’s everything from coordinating with the city officials, the police department, to getting the port-a-johns lined up,” Clark laughs.

One thousand people are expected to line the streets of downtown Vandalia to watch the parade.

“This is really a community event. It’s been a part of this community for a long time and we’re just super excited,” smiles Clark.

Clark says starting Monday, they’ll already begin planning for next year’s Air Show parade.