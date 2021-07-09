Parade kicks off Dayton Air Show weekend in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A parade through Vandalia marked the start of the Dayton Air Show weekend.

After a year off because of COVID-19, The 43rd annual Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Dayton Air Show Parade was back and bigger than ever with 200 trucks, floats and more through the route.

“It’s really nice to be back out again and have the restrictions lifted, and more imporantly, seeing everyone out enjoying the air show this year,” retired Marine from Tipp City Adam Shea said.

Shea said he’s looking forward to showing his daughter aircrafts like what he worked on while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Deployed on the USS Constellation I was an aircraft mechanic with VMFA 323 in the Marine Corps, so this will be her first time seeing jets in the air,” Shea said.

Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Will Roberts said the parade and entire air show weekend will be a big help for the community after COVID-19 affected so many small businesses.

“It helps, you know, refill because we are in that get-back-to-work mode from COVID, so we’re looking to refill our restaurants, retail locations,” Roberts said.

Tipp City resident Staci Hernandez grew up in Vandalia. She brought her grandkids to their first parade and was also there to show support for the Vandalia-Butler Alumni Association.

“I grew up here and I love the community and I just want to support, be part of it, be part of what we do here in Vandalia,” Hernandez said.

The chamber of commerce estimates Air Show weekend brings in $3.5 million in economic impact for the Miami Valley.

