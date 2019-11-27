Parade floats ready for holiday festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Festival officials held a rehearsal Tuesday for the Dayton Holiday Festival Parade on Friday.

This year, it took a lot of last minute work because someone vandalized several of the floats last month.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership credits community members for stepping up to make the needed repairs.

“We were just so disappointed when we saw the extent of the damage on these floats, and once again, or community has rallied. Thanks to so many generous companies, organizations, and individuals, we were able to raise some money to rebuild these,” said Sandy Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The Dayton holiday celebration runs from 4 pm until 9 pm Friday at Courthouse Square.

