DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Festival officials held a rehearsal Tuesday for the Dayton Holiday Festival Parade on Friday.
This year, it took a lot of last minute work because someone vandalized several of the floats last month.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership credits community members for stepping up to make the needed repairs.
“We were just so disappointed when we saw the extent of the damage on these floats, and once again, or community has rallied. Thanks to so many generous companies, organizations, and individuals, we were able to raise some money to rebuild these,” said Sandy Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The Dayton holiday celebration runs from 4 pm until 9 pm Friday at Courthouse Square.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Parade floats ready for holiday festival
- Real estate group hosts ‘A Thankful Toast’ to raise money for Artemis Center
- Schuster Center unveils Rike’s Wonderland Windows
- Family looking for closure after shooting death of Trotwood woman
- OSP warns drivers to ‘take their time’ during holiday rush traffic