Panera teams with Humane Society to aid shelter animals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Throughout the month of September, every meal at Panera is a chance to donate money to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and help save the lives of animals in their shelter.

Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, Covelli Enterprises, will support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton through the Covelli Cares Change Roll-Up Program in all 13 Panera Bread locations in the Greater Dayton region.

Customers will see signs displayed at every register that reminds them to round up their totals to the nearest dollar. The amount that it takes to round up that dollar is then donated to the Humane Society.

Panera Bread will also donate $1 to the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton from every order made online through www.panera.com. You must use promo code PRFUND for this donation to count. There is a maximum of $10,000 that can be raised for the online ordering side of this overall campaign, but no limits for the round-up portion.

Earlier this year, Panera partnered up with the Humane Society for a similar round-up promotion that raised $7,000 for the shelter.

Humane Society President and CEO Brian Weltge said that partnerships with area businesses are essential for raising funds. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a non-profit that does not receive state or federal funding.

“We don’t get any tax dollars at all,” Weltge said, “so it’s important for us to partner with wonderful groups to try and raise money to help animals in need of care.”

The program will run until the end of September.

See below for a list of participating locations:

Beavercreek

2752 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, OH 45431

The Greene

49 Chestnut Street, Beavercreek, OH 45440

Centerville

11 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45458

Dayton

1203 Brown Street, Dayton, OH 45409

6550 Miller Lane, Dayton, OH 45414

2500 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459

6130 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

Englewood

9194 N. Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415

Huber Heights

8104 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Kettering

4110 Far Hills Road, Kettering, OH 45429

Miamisburg

Austin Landing, 10551 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Springfield

1950 N. Bechtle Avenue, Springfield, OH 45504

Troy

1920 W. Main Street, Troy, OH 45373

For a chance to see some of the dogs currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, please view the gallery below:

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

Humane Society of Greater Dayton by Phil Wiedenheft

