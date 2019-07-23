Panera Bread to present $60,000 check to tornado relief fund

DALY CITY, CA – APRIL 05: A view of a Panera Bread restaurant on April 5, 2017 in Daly City, California. Investment firm JAB Holding Co. announced plans to purchase Panera Bread Co. for $315 per share in a cash deal estimated at $7.5 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The largest franchisee of Panera Bread in Ohio is set to present a check of $60,000 to a disaster relief fund in the wake of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Covelli Enterprises will present the check to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation as a result of its June ‘Chip in for Dayton’ fundraising campaign.

Nearly 100 Panera Bread locations in the Dayton, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, and Central Ohio areas participated in the campaign, which was launched on June 3 following the aftermath of the tornado outbreak in the Miami Valley.

More than 100,000 cookies were sold between June 3 and June 16 to support ongoing recovery efforts. Funds were also raised through the ‘Round Up,’ campaign, allowing customers to round their bill up to the nearest dollar to donate.

The check presentation will be held at the Austin Landing location on Tuesday.

