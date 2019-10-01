Panera Bread kicks off Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Panera Bread locations throughout the Miami Valley kicked off their Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the entire month of October, a portion of the proceeds from the Pink Ribbon Bagel sales will be donated to Pink Ribbon Girls and the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. On Oct. 4, 100 percent of the the proceeds will be donated to those organizations.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread including many locations in the Miami Valley, has raised $6.2 million for breast cancer programs and communities, including $100,00 collectively raised between Dayton and Columbus over the last five years for the Pink Ribbon Girls.

The funds for Pink Ribbon Girls go towards providing meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment, and peer support to those battling breast and gynecological cancers. At Miami Valley Hospital, the funds go towards the Help Her Fight program, which provides screening, diagnostic testing and education for cancer and cancer related conditions for uninsured and underinsured women.

“We don’t go pink just to go pink. We do this every October for the reason that we are make lasting impact on the lives of real people in the communities we serve,” Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises, said. “With the millions of dollars raised through our Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign over the years, we have helped to save lives. It really is more than just dough. And we want our customers to know they made this happen.”

Funds will also be collected throughout October at the registers of the 13 Panera cafes in the Dayton, Ohio area through the company’s Change Round Up Program. Through the program customers may round up their order total to the nearest dollar amount to support the cause.

The Pink Ribbon Bagel is a bagel in the shape of the iconic pink ribbon with cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar.

