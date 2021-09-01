Panera Bread in Dayton: New restaurant features delivery, drive-thru options

The new restaurant, located at 821 Lyons Rd. in Dayton, will feature drive-thru and delivery options. (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— A new Panera Bread bakery-café opened in Dayton on Wednesday, September 1.

The new restaurant, located at 821 Lyons Rd. in Dayton, features delivery and drive-thru options in addition to in-house dining and curbside delivery.

The Panera Bread bakery-café is run by Covelli Enterprises. According to a release by Covelli Enterprises, the company is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, with more than 315 Panera Bread bakery-cafés spread across eight states.
 
“We are proud to be opening a bakery-café in the wonderful community of Washington Township,” said owner Sam Covelli. “Whether choosing to dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, or order delivery, we strive to serve delicious food and a great experience for our customers.”

Grand Opening specials include:

  • September 1: Buy a You Pick 2 and get a Free $5 gift card
  • September 2: Buy a You Pick 2 and get a Free $5 gift card
  • September 3: Buy one breakfast souffle, get one free (maximum 3 souffles free)
  • September 1 to 30: Catering customers receive 50% of their order total back on a gift card

The new café will also raise funds for the Dayton Children’s Hospital chapter of the On Our Sleeves mission, which helps to provide free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates, Covelli Enterprises said. Funds will be raised via the Round-Up at the Register program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

