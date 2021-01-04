Panera Bread, Humane Society partner up to help homeless animals in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Panera Bread is working with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton this January to help homeless animals across the Miami Valley.

Throughout all of January, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, Covelli Enterprises, will support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton with the “Covelli Cares Change Roll-Up Program” in all 13 Panera Bread locations in the region.

“Together when we roll-up our change we are changing the life of a pet in need,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Together, and with all of your help, we will make an enormous impact on these animals by providing them with the medical care, nourishing food and love they need while they wait for their forever family.”

The following locations are participating in this program: