Panera Bread, Humane Society announce extension of Round Up for Rover partnership

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Panera Bread and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton announced the extension of their Round Up for Rover partnership through the end of February 2021.

Round Up for Rover is a program that encourages customers to round up their order totals to the nearest dollar at participating Panera Bread locations. All customer donations go to the Humane Society to help homeless animals in the Miami Valley.

“Together when we roll-up our change we are changing the life of a pet in need,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Together, and with all of your help, we will make an enormous impact on these animals by providing them with the medical care, nourishing food and love they need while they wait for their forever family.”

Below is a list of participating locations: