DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley got a little more beautiful today with the grand opening of Pandora Beauty Supply.

The new store celebrated this morning with a ribbon cutting. It is located at the old Kroger location on 1884 Needmore Road in Harrison Township.

The store’s previous location was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, but the employees say they are back and better than ever.

“The loss of the old store was devastating, but the opening of the new store is fantastic,” Margaret Gullette, a Pandora Beauty Supply employee, said. “It’s bigger, it’s better, we have more things, we’re excited, we’re ready to go, we’re just ready to take over this little city right here.”

Pandora said their next step is to open a salon in about a year.