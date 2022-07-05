DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who were denied the chance to show their work during the pandemic finally get to put their art on display at two of Sinclair’s Dayton galleries.
Every spring, students at Sinclair College are invited to submit their work for the Student Purchase Award. The pieces are shown at the Juried Fine Art Student’s Exhibition, then new works are selected as purchase awards. When the display is taken down, the pieces chosen will be added to the university’s permanent collection.
“The basic principles of artwork is, I think, what we are trying to instill in our students, and that can then look a whole variety of different ways in the finished pieces,” said Amanda Grieve, a gallery coordinator and collections curator at Sinclair.
This year, art from both 2021 and 2022 will be on display at Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery and the Works on Paper Gallery, Grieve said. Anyone is welcome to visit the galleries, both of which can be found on the fourth floor of Building 13, located at Fifth and Perry Streets in Dayton.
According to the release, the galleries will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admittance is free, and everyone is welcome to join.
Students featured in this year’s display include the following:
- Rachel Andrews
- Kelly Bledsoe
- Toni Burton
- Amanda Campbell
- Andrew Deel
- Clarissa Dickey
- Holly Gillenwater
- Matthew Goins
- Aubrey Hacket
- Rachel Hall
- Katherine Harris
- Joy Helton
- Eishichi Iramina
- Catherine Marrs
- Diana May Rice
- Taylor Mitchell
- Don Pesce
- William Rigg
- Desty L. Sacksteder
- Debbie Serrer
- Luke Shipp
- Bryson Smith
- Megan Turner
- Irene Ward
- Hannah Williams
- Stephen Wisebaker.
To view all of Sinclair’s Student Purchase Awards along with their current location around Sinclair’s campuses, click here.