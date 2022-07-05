DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who were denied the chance to show their work during the pandemic finally get to put their art on display at two of Sinclair’s Dayton galleries.

Every spring, students at Sinclair College are invited to submit their work for the Student Purchase Award. The pieces are shown at the Juried Fine Art Student’s Exhibition, then new works are selected as purchase awards. When the display is taken down, the pieces chosen will be added to the university’s permanent collection.

“The basic principles of artwork is, I think, what we are trying to instill in our students, and that can then look a whole variety of different ways in the finished pieces,” said Amanda Grieve, a gallery coordinator and collections curator at Sinclair.

This year, art from both 2021 and 2022 will be on display at Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery and the Works on Paper Gallery, Grieve said. Anyone is welcome to visit the galleries, both of which can be found on the fourth floor of Building 13, located at Fifth and Perry Streets in Dayton.

According to the release, the galleries will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admittance is free, and everyone is welcome to join.

Students featured in this year’s display include the following:

Rachel Andrews

Kelly Bledsoe

Toni Burton

Amanda Campbell

Andrew Deel

Clarissa Dickey

Holly Gillenwater

Matthew Goins

Aubrey Hacket

Rachel Hall

Katherine Harris

Joy Helton

Eishichi Iramina Catherine Marrs

Diana May Rice

Taylor Mitchell

Don Pesce

William Rigg

Desty L. Sacksteder

Debbie Serrer

Luke Shipp

Bryson Smith

Megan Turner

Irene Ward

Hannah Williams

Stephen Wisebaker.

To view all of Sinclair’s Student Purchase Awards along with their current location around Sinclair’s campuses, click here.