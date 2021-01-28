Pandemic-related changes could cause mental health crisis among students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Governor Mike DeWine has stressed many times that he wants to get kids back in school as soon as possible. However, mental health specialists say children are experiencing loads of stress, now more than ever.

“Life feels so different and that can be really scary,” said Cynthia Treasure of Samaritan Behavioral Health.

From remote learning to staying home and missing out on many traditions, the CDC says children have seen a significant impact on their mental health due to the amount of change from the pandemic.





“The part of the brain for children that needs to be developed to handle change well and that strong emotion that comes with it isn’t developed yet,” said Treasure. “It’s really important when we talk about change and why it’s so hard for children is to recognize their brains are still forming.”

DeWine and Treasure believe vaccinating school personnel to get kids back into the classroom will help them find a sense of normalcy, but no matter what, the change still may upset some.

“There is no shame on reaching out for help, we all need help sometimes and that’s where professional help can really come in and be useful,” said Treasure.

Some warning signs of a mental health crisis: