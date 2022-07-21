XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– Greene County Animal Control (GCAC) said their shelter has reached full capacity. A combination of the “Pandemic Puppy” boom and surge in animal surrendering means more dogs and cats are filling the shelter.

“People don’t have an out, don’t know what to do so what we’re trying to promote is that we do have resources and ways to get these animals off the streets and not homeless,” said Outreach Coordinator GCAC Jarrod Mitchell.

The shelter has reached full capacity with over 30 dogs in custody – and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. GCAC said reasons to surrender a pet varies from owner to owner, but they’re seeing an increase in people giving up pets bought during the pandemic.

“What that reason may be, I’m not here to judge them, I’m here to find resources and to make their life better,” said Mitchell. “I mention it a lot, we’re here to help people, it’s not an animal problem, it’s a people problem.”

The shelter is funded through the county’s dog and kennel fund which is dog license fees, citations, fines, plus impoundment and board fees. Each dog costs about $10 per day to care for, plus additional surgery fees if needed.

Animal control said their pet pantry is available to residents in need, surrendering a pet should be the last option.

“With a current dog license and an animal that’s spayed or neutered you qualify for our pet pantry every 30 days which is a bag of food and pet supplies,” said Mitchell. “Anything we can do to help keep that animal in your home or offset the costs of inflation, we’re here for that too. It’s not just about the animals, we’re trying to help people too.”

By law, stray animals are held for three days if they have no tags – or 14 days if they have tags – before the dog or cat becomes theirs. At that point the animal will have a medical evaluation and if it is adoptable, will be cleaned up and put up for adoption. If the animal for whatever reason can’t be adopted out, the department will seek placement with a rescue. Dog dumping is illegal in Ohio, and Greene County does pursue prosecution of those who abandon their animals.

Dog adoption fees are half-off through Monday. For more information regarding the Pet Pantry, donations or creating a Wish List, click here.