State Board of Education reviews pandemic impact on standardized testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has already had an effect on this generation of students. In the spring, the state of Ohio waived requirements for mandatory standardized tests for the last school year.

In order to have standardized testing waived, both the federal and state government needs to pass legislation. So far, neither has done so this school year.

“I don’t think that they’re ready, and I don’t think that they’ll be ready and now that they are taking another break. We’re set back and now they’re going to be further behind and so I see that the number of students not passing the state test is going to be higher,” said Nikea Smith, a DPS guardian.

Chris Woolard, the senior executive director for the Ohio Board of Education said testing this fall has been more challenging for schools that are 100% remote.

“There are quite a few schools in the state that are back in the buildings. Trying to have a regular year as possible and there were less challenges there. The districts that are in hybrid mode, my own kids included, they may not be in the building every day but they’re in the building and they had some flexibility to have additional time to do that,” he said.

Woolard said the state and the federal government haven’t waived testing yet because the vast majority of testing happens in March. “Most of those tests take place in the spring. When we talk about fall testing it’s actually a much smaller set,” he said.

With in-person instruction suspended for many local districts, some parents said they’re concerned. “I’m scared he’s going to fail it because we’re not allowed to help him with it,” said Amber Mitchell.