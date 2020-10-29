Pandemic hasn’t scared away business at Foy’s Halloween stores

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The pandemic hasn’t scared away customers this year at Foy’s Halloween stores.

“People are still dressing up. They’re still decorating. They’re still making their house scary. They’re still trick-or treating,” states owner Mike Foy. “Halloween will still happen, just not as crazy as it is every year.”

Face masks have become a hot-selling item at Foy’s, but people are also coming in the store for a different type of mask.

“When you get a full overhead mask, you’re somebody different. You’re somebody else for the night,” says Foy.

Like every year, Michael Myers is the number one selling mask.

“We’ve sold more than ever before. There was supposed to be a new movie out this year, which would’ve topped all movies, and it was canceled,” says Foy.

The stores have seen a steady stream of traffic with people coming in and buying costumes, but decorations are flying off the shelves.

“People have decorated like never before,” says Trent McMurtry, who runs the decoration and prop store.

Skeletons are in demand.

“Anything that like hangs or stands– just everything,” says McMurtry.

The decorations are helping people get in the holiday spirit, as normal celebrations–like Fairborn’s Halloween Festival on Main Street–have been canceled.

“That would be crazy to have something that brought in 15,000 to 20,000 people,” says Foy.

While Halloween looks a little different, Foy says he’s just glad to be open for business.

“We started out before the stock market crashed in ’29. If my grandfather could make it through the Depression, we can make it through the COVID-19 no doubt,” says Foy. “I’m just happy to be here and to see all the people and all my friends that come in every year.”