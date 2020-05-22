Pandemic forces Country Concert to postpone 40th anniversary celebration

FORT LORAMIE, Ohio (WDTN) – This year’s Country Concert in Fort Loramie has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. They hope to reschedule their 40th anniversary event for 2021.
“We explored every possible option to have the 2020 event safely for our fans, charitable organizations, vendors, sponsors, employees and local businesses. Our plan is to have the same show for 2021,” organizers said in a statement.
Ticket holders will receive guidance next week with information on how to keep tickets, seats, and camping for 2021, or request a full refund.
The 2021 event is scheduled for July 8 – July 10.
