Pandemic brings renovation challenges for new homeowners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Finishing college, getting married and buying a house are three pretty big moments in life. One couple that purchased a house in the historic Saint Anne’s neighborhood are in the midst of doing all three at once during the pandemic.

Tung Nghiem and Martha Conkel knew they had a lot of work to do when they purchased the home on McLain Street in Dayton. They were excited to take on the challenge of a complete renovation, then a month later, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“So right then, we know we’re going to have difficulty to renovate with the time we had, because we had her brother’s support and some of her family members that were going to help, but because of the pandemic we’re all in lockdown, because of that my school switched to online so I was able to come here and help with the house,” Tung said.

The three-bedroom, 2,700 foot house was built in 1899 and has already been through a lot. The couple says it will get through this, too.

“It survived the flood, it hosted World War II soldiers and we have a lot of rich history in this house, so I’m sure it will survive this pandemic as well,” said Tung.

While the house will be a long way from being finished, the couple hopes to move in this September when they get married.