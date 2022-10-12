Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Pak-Rite Industries, Inc. will be holding a hiring event in October to fill open positions.

According to a release, Pak-Rite will hold a hiring event to fill full-time positions for material handlers on Monday, October 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Collective Way, Suite A in Brookville.

The company says benefits for interested applicants would include a first shift Monday through Friday schedule and starting pay of $17 per hour plus weekly pay. Applicants that are interested should know opportunities for advancement will be available.

To find out more about this hiring event, you can find the website here.