DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two alligators were spotted earlier this month in Auglaize County, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The alligators were initially reported May 7 in St. Marys River. Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture attempted to capture two alligators several times without success.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified that one of the alligators has since been killed by local law enforcement.

The one remaining alligator has not been seen since, according to officials.