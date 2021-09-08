Centerville kicks off new mural program

Artist Jennifer Sayger designs the first mural to be a part of the Centerpieces Mural Program in uptown Centerville (Jennifer Sayger)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville will be getting a brand new mural to kick off a new art program, the city said.

Murage Studios artist Jennifer Sayger’s design has been selected as the first mural to be a part of the Centerville Centerpieces Mural Program in Uptown, the city of Centerville said.

Sayger will be the lead artist of the group that installs the colorful elk mural on the north side of Square One Salon and Spa, the city said. The design will be adapted to fit the current olive-green background paint on the building.

The artist hopes to complete the mural in late September to early October.

Nearly a dozen artists submitted up to three designs each for a selection committee to choose from. The city said this committee was made up of members of the Centerville Community Improvement Corporation, Centerville Board of Architectural Review, Centerville City Council, staff members and the owner of the building.

The goals of the Centerpieces Mural Program are:

  • To showcase the creativity and vision of artists through high-quality mural designs
  • To present a diversity of artistic styles and perspectives throughout the City of Centerville
  • To increase the visibility of the arts in the City of Centerville
  • To give jobs to local working artists
  • To attract more residents, visitors and businesses to the Centerville area

The city of Centerville said the Centerpieces Mural Program is modeled after the Fitton Center for Creative Art’s StreetSpark program in Hamilton, Ohio.

