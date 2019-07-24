Paint the Town Purple raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — From purple flowers to signs to pinwheels, purple has been popping up all over downtown Miamisburg this month.

Miamisburg’s mayor has declared July as “Paint the Town Purple” for the Miami Valley and Dayton Area Alzheimer’s Association.

The purpose of the initiative is to raise awareness and money to help fight the disease as well as drum up support for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

A number of businesses have banded together turning their storefronts purple. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Bear Creek Donuts, Spoonful, Ron’s Pizza, MZ Pickles, Bike Way Bike Shop, and 3 Dips are just some of the businesses taking part.

The Plaza Theatre is spotlighting the effort by putting the message on the marquee and donation signs in the window.

“The Plaza Theatre is a nonprofit organization, and we like to give back to the community,” says manager Melissa Kachenmeister. “You can get a little purple flower with your name on it when you make a donation.”

Organizers say 30,000 people in the Miami Valley alone suffer from the disease. The goal for this year’s Dayton walk is to raise roughly $570,000 dollars. Organizers say 262 teams have signed up for the 2019 walk; they’re hoping to get 500 teams.

For Walk Director Kelly Smith, she has a personal connection.

“Looking back, I know now, looking at the signs and symptoms of what I’ve experience here that that’s what my grandfather suffered from,” says Smith.

That’s one of the reasons she says she’ll continue to fight.

“For those families that are caregivers or suffering with the disease, that’s what we’re here for,” says Smith. “We’re fighting to help find a cure and prevention because every day for them is a long day because they don’t ever get a break from the disease.”

For more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening October 5, click here.