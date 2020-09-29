P.F. Chang’s lay off 26 from Miami Twp., 299 across Ohio

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro has notified Miami Township, Montgomery County and the Ohio Office of Workforce Development that 26 people have been laid off from the Miami Township store, part of 299 layoffs across Ohio. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – P.F. Chang’s China Bistro has notified Miami Township, Montgomery County and the Ohio Office of Workforce Development that 26 people have been laid off from the Miami Township store, part of 299 layoffs across Ohio.

The chain filed an Ohio Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) dated September 18, 2020, that said, “to comply with any actual or potential obligation it may have to provide you with notice of a mass layoff, as that term is defined by statute, at our operation located at 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.”

The notice said the company was forced to temporarily suspend and/or reduce operations at restaurants across the country due to the restrictions placed on operations by government agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reductions began in March.

Human Resources Business Partner Kim Murdock said in the notice, “Many of our employees, at the restaurant identified above, have suffered a reduction of hours of greater than 50% because of the reduced operations at the restaurant. As governmental orders limiting restaurant operations remain in place for the foreseeable future, it is now clear to the Company that temporary reduced operations and reduction of hours at the restaurant identified above may last beyond six (6) months from its start back in the Spring.”

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services website, 26 people at the Dayton Mall store will be or have been affected by this reduction. The chain laid off 299 people across Ohio.

Read the full notice here: