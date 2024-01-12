OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oxford Police Division released an update on Friday regarding an investigation into the use of force during an arrest at a Miami University bar in November.

On Nov. 18, 2023, a Miami student was arrested after allegedly trespassing and assaulting bar patrons. During the arrest, law enforcement allegedly held down and struck the student as he resisted arrest.

An investigation was initiated after surveillance video of the arrest went viral on social media in December.

Oxford PD requested an external investigation be completed by Butler County Sheriff’s Office into whether or not excessive force was used to make the arrest.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Gmoser shared his findings after receiving the sheriff’s office report, concluding that “the use of force by the arresting officer was not excessive and was appropriate under the circumstances of the arrest.”

In Gmoser’s statement, he reasons that the general public upon viewing the video may find offensive the force necessary to make an arrest when there is resistance to the arrest. Gmoser explains that an unlawful arrest is not determined until after the fact, meaning it cannot be used as a defense at the time of arrest to allow resistance.

Gmoser also mentions the multiple items officers have on their person to implement police authority, including an Asp, chemical spray irritant and a service pistol. He explains that the arresting officer did not use any of them, instead using physical force only.

“I am therefore of the opinion that the arrest of [the student] was lawful and absent excessive force. The City of Oxford may thus proceed in conformity with my opinion and the advice of its legal counsel,” wrote Gmoser.

Following the external investigation, Oxford police will now conduct an internal policy review to determine any violations during the arrest, the administrative review of the arrest and any other policies within the police division.

“Due to his own involvement in this process, the Police Chief has requested an outside agency to conduct this policy review and this investigation is ongoing,” reads the statement.

Our affiliate station WLWT received a statement on Thursday from the student’s attorney:

“No one from the Oxford Police Department or the Prosecutor’s Office has reached out to us about the investigation. I have asked for the complete report but not received it from the Butler County Prosecutor, but the conclusion is sadly predictable. The Prosecutor’s office is not an independent entity; they are prosecuting my client in Butler County Area 1 Court. Here is my opinion: The exerted force was not simply unjustified; it was horrific,” the attorney said in the statement.

Oxford PD concluded their update saying they will continue to keep the public updated as the investigation progresses.