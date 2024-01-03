*** Video in player shows coverage of a train derailment in Springfield in 2023 ***

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A notable railroad crossing in the Preble County area will be closing permanently on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to our partners at The Register Herald, The Oxford-Gettysburg Road railroad crossing will close due to an ongoing siding expansion project near Norfolk-Southern Railroad. The project also caused Conley and Daily Roads to close as well.

Norfolk-Southern came to an agreement with the Preble County Commissioners to close these three crossings in 2022.

The project itself stems from an overall strategy to improve the siding of these locations. The plan was initiated in 2017.