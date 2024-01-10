DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two former restauranteurs are to be honored at an upcoming celebration of life.

Robert “Bob” Vanderhule, 80, and Deborah “Debbie” Vanderhule, 78, both passed away in November of last year. Bob passed away on Nov. 8, followed by Debbie on Nov. 26.

The couple owned and operated the Buckhorn Tavern since 1981 and were said to never know a stranger.

They are survived by their daughters Bonnie Bauman and Sheila (Bruce) Petry; grandchildren Dan (Kendra) Bauman, Becky (Blake) Witherington, Maria (Dale) Gibson, Jerry Volk III, Danielle Petry; siblings; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Jan. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by an open house at the Buckhorn Tavern from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Customers are invited to stop by to honor the Vanderhules.