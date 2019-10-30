Owner of severely neglected dog charged with cruelty in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of an emaciated dog that was found on a Hamilton street on Oct. 23 has been located and charged, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Christina N. Sharp, of Hamilton, was charged with cruelty to a companion animal (first-degree misdemeanor,) failure to license (fourth-degree misdemeanor,) and failure to confine (fourth-degree misdemeanor.)

The dog, named Lucy, was found on Knightsbridge Drive in Hamilton at around 11 am last Wednesday. She has severe diabetes and was hospitalized all weekend to get her numbers back up to normal level after being neglected by Sharp, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Lucy’s condition after being cared for is like night and day, not only physically but you can see she is happier,” Sheriff Jones said. “She will continue to get the care she needs. We will not tolerate this treatment towards animals in this county.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.