DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clifford Owensby will appear in court today concerning the minor traffic misdemeanors of September 30.

On September 30, Owensby was pulled over by Dayton police officers. He says the officers told him he was pulled over for his window tint, but then instructed him to get out of the car so that they could search it.

Owesnby stated he could not get out of the car, as he was a paraplegic. The police officer told Owensby if he didn’t step out of the car, he would be dragged out. Moments later, video shows two officers grabbing Owensby by the arm and attempting to drag him out of the car by his hair.

Owensby has been charged for failing to restrain his child with a seatbelt while in the car and for tinted windows, the Dayton Clerk of Court’s Office said.

The officers who pulled Owensby over have been ordered to attend.

The traffic trial will begin at 1:15 pm on Monday, October 25, the Clerk of Court’s Office said.