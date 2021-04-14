OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced Wednesday that it will conduct a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood.
According to a release, the goals of the checkpoint are the following:
- To provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence
- Reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways
- Reduce the number of alcohol related traffic crashes
- Make the roadways a safer place to travel
The exact location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday, April 16.