OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced Wednesday that it will conduct a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood.

According to a release, the goals of the checkpoint are the following:

  • To provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence
  • Reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways
  • Reduce the number of alcohol related traffic crashes
  • Make the roadways a safer place to travel

The exact location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday, April 16.

