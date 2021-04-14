OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced Wednesday that it will conduct a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood.

According to a release, the goals of the checkpoint are the following:

To provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence

Reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways

Reduce the number of alcohol related traffic crashes

Make the roadways a safer place to travel

The exact location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday, April 16.