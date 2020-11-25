OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County said it will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Wednesday, Nov. 25 

The time and location are to be announced. The Task Force said law enforcement officers will be at the checkpoint to provide operational support.

According to the Task Force, in 2019, there were 584 alcohol-related and 236 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, 13 of which were fatal.

