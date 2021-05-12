OVI Task Force to conduct moving sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in the Trotwood area this week.
According to a release, the goals of the checkpoint are the following:
- To provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence
- Reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways
- Reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes
- Make the roadways a safer place to travel
The exact location of the OVI sobriety checkpoint will be announced on Friday, May 14, 2021.