OVI Task Force to conduct moving sobriety checkpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting a moving OVI sobriety checkpoint in the Trotwood area this week.

According to a release, the goals of the checkpoint are the following:

  • To provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence
  • Reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways
  • Reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes
  • Make the roadways a safer place to travel

The exact location of the OVI sobriety checkpoint will be announced on Friday, May 14, 2021.

