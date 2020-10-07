OVI Task Force lands nearly $225K to combat OVI in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Efforts to combat impaired driving in Montgomery County got a financial boost.

The Montgomery County OVI Task Force said Wednesday it has been awarded an OVI grant in the amount of $224,997.26 for the 2021 fiscal year. The grants are awarded through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The Montgomery County Task Force is comprised of law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County and it will use the funds in a continuing effort to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roadways through saturation patrol and the conducting of sobriety checkpoints.

According to the Task Force, in Montgomery County, there were 42 fatal traffic crashes in 2019. The Task Force said 16 of those were OVI-related.