OVI suspected after vehicle hits home in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement believes drugs and alcohol could have played a role in a crash that sent a car into a home on Friday.
The crash happened just after midnight on Genessee Avenue. A crash report indicates the driver lost control and hit the corner of a house.
There were people inside at the time, though they were uninjured.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the accident.
