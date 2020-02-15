OVI suspected after vehicle hits home in Dayton

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement believes drugs and alcohol could have played a role in a crash that sent a car into a home on Friday.

The crash happened just after midnight on Genessee Avenue. A crash report indicates the driver lost control and hit the corner of a house.

There were people inside at the time, though they were uninjured.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the accident.

