OVI checkpoints to be held in Dayton Saturday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department and the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday, March 13.

The first checkpoint will be in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by another on South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street from 7 p.m. to midnight.

According to a release, the goal of the OVI task force is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities in Dayton and Montgomery County.

