DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s OVI Task Force will continue to crack down on drunk driving as drivers go into St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

According to a release by the Montgomery County OVI Task Force, officers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 7 pm until midnight on Friday, March 18. It is the second checkpoint announced this week.

The checkpoint will first be held by East Third Street and Terry Street, the release said. Later that evening, officers will be by South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street.

The Task Force said that there were 2,633 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County from January 1 2018 to March 7, 2022, with 533 in the city of Dayton alone. Most of the deadliest crashes occurred throughout the weekends.

These checkpoints will be used to check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment in order to keep the roads safe.