OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami County Friday

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday an OVI checkpoint has been planned for Friday in Miami County.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Each year, countless lives are lost on our area roadways due to people making the poor choice of driving after they have been drinking,” Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart, Commander of the Piqua Post said.

Gebhart continued, “State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning, July 27, 2018.