LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in a portion of Logan County will need to be aware of an OVI checkpoint happening on Saturday.

According to the Marysville Post of OSP, an OVI checkpoint is scheduled to be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on S.R. 366 in Logan County. Troopers will be working alongside law enforcement agencies in Logan County to conduct the checkpoint.

“The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grand money,” a release said. “OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers as well as educate motorist.”

You are always encouraged to plan ahead and get a designated driver or other means of transportation if you prepare to consume alcohol.