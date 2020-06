Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CEDARVILLE — A semi-truck has turned on its side, shutting down U.S. 42 in both directions.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle accident happened at U.S. 42 near Tarbox Cemetery Road around 6 a.m.

The truck is believed to be carrying scrap metal and OSP says the road will be closed down for a while.

The driver suffered minor injuries.