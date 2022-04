FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — One has died in a crash in Fairborn on Tuesday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a semi overturned on State Route 235 near North Byron Road around 11 a.m.

The Dayton Post of OSHP is handling the incident. State Route 235 has been reported as blocked near North Byron Road.

One fatality has been confirmed.

It is also unknown what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available