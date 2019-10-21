Overturned semi brings down power lines in Greene Co.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck brought down power lines after overturning in Jefferson Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 6 am on State Route 72 at Jasper Road in Jefferson Township in Greene County after the semi hit debris in the road. The truck then went left and crashed into a ditch on the side of S.R. 72.

The lines that were brought down were power and AT&T lines that fell into the road after the crash.

The driver was not injured. OSP shut down OH-72 between Jamestown and Bowersville.

