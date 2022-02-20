DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A SWAT standoff that began overnight is still in progress in Dayton.

According to Sgt. Bunch at Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the scene at East Fifth Street and South Hedges Street in Dayton on Feb. 20 at 12:14 a.m.

Sgt. Bunch confirmed there is SWAT presence at the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the standoff or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is available.