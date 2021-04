KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – Overnight road work will close a road in Kettering on Monday and Tuesday.

West Dorothy Lane at the Ridgeway Road Bridge between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 12, and again on Tuesday, April 13.

The closure is due to overnight work on the Ridgeway Bridge replacement project.