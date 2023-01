Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called overnight to a report of a house fire in Greene County.

In the 800 block of Yellowstone Road in Xenia Township, fire crews were sent to a house fire which broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Our 2 NEWS crew on scene say two people were evacuated from the home. Xenia Fire crews put the flames out quickly.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation.